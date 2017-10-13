This is how to market a golf offer

A Cheshire golf club has produced a video in which a Britain’s Got Talent finalist plays a number of famous characters in order to advertise a winter promotion the club is running.

Frodsham Golf Club has, as one of its members, impressionist Les Gibson, who made it to the final of the show in 2011.

The club is also running a deal up until March 2018 where visitors can get breakfast, 18-holes of golf with a buggy and a three-course meal for prices ranging from £60 (for two people) to £120 (for four), which Les agreed to promote. The video can be seen at the end of this article.

Manager Paul Williams said: “We decided to run a slightly different campaign this year, so we got together with Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Les Gibson, who is a member of the club.

“Together with the production company Lizard Fish TV, Les has created what we think is just a bit of fun which will help us to stand out in relatively conservative world.

“So far we have almost 4,000 views in just a few days so we are certainly getting the message out there. It will be an interesting few months to see if financially the advert pays off the total production costs of £1,600.”

In the video, Les plays characters such as chef Gordon Ramsay, who is unable to promote the offer because he gets too angry with club’s chef, and television presenter David Dickinson.

“It’s a right Bobby dazzler … what are you waiting for?” says ‘David’, before teeing off on one of Frodsham’s holes.

“Frodsham Golf Club has been established since 1991 and has elevated views some 300 feet above sea level based on a bedrock of sandstone, which provides free drainage all year round,” said a club spokesman. “Our drainage sets Frodsham apart from competitors in winter months.”