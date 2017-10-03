This man saw his handicap drop from 15 to five in half a season

A 20-year-old golfer from Salford has knocked 10 points off his handicap in half a playing season – from early in the year until July.

Max Baxendale, who, at the start of the year had a handicap of 15, is now on five and hopes to be scratch within a year, when he could pursue his dream of a professional career in golf.

He credits the remarkable change to David Screeton, the head professional at Worsley Park Marriott Hotel & Country Club in Manchester, who has been coaching him.

Max nearly studied on a golf scholarship, aged 16, but then turned his back on the game until recently, when he played a round with his dad.

“I hadn’t hit a golf ball for years when my dad suggested we go for a round. We came down to Worsley Park, and I must have knocked around in about 90 – but loved it,” he said. “I came back the next week and it has gone from there!”

He then booked a session with David.

“I wanted to work on a complete swing so we went about breaking down the entire swing, what we needed to work on, and structured a plan around that,” he explained. “I was really motivated. Having had three years out, I was determined to catch up with friends who’d continued to play.”

His handicap fell from 15 to nine, almost overnight – even scoring a scratch round at Worsley Park in March. With the eight hours of practice and training he was putting in a day, and with a falling handicap, Max was able to win a raft of competitions.

Off the course, Max was spending less time in the gym and more in the pool, which helped with flexibility and core strength.

By the end of July, Max’s handicap was down to five.

Now with the long-term goal of making a living from playing golf, Max is travelling to Spain over the winter to continue his training. “I have learnt not to focus on chasing the number, but to play the best golf possible. One of the most important lessons that Dave has taught me is to just play the best golf you can and the numbers will look after themselves.”