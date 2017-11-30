Andrew Minty to contribute for The Golf Business

The winner of the 2015 ‘Golf Club Manager of the Year’, Andrew Minty, director of golf at Langland Bay Golf Club, is to write a regular column for The Golf Business.

Minty, 36, will write a series of articles starting in 2018 from the perspective of a golf club manager on issues such as how to get all the staff at the club working as a team, member retention, effective ways to communicate with members and why a successful golf club manager cannot lead from behind a desk.

His first article will be on how to convert a member’s complaint into a positive for both the club and the member.

Minty, who, at 28, was the youngest person in the UK to gain the PGA’s director of golf qualification, took over the role at Langland Bay in Wales in 2010 and transformed the club’s marketing to the extent that Sky Sports, the BBC and Visit Wales all showcased the venue.

In 2015 he became the youngest winner of the Golf Club Managers’ Association’s Golf Club Manager of the Year, winning a trip to Thailand, because the club’s membership almost doubled in those five years and green fee income had nearly trebled.

Langland Bay, which was named the Golf Union of Wales’ ‘Golf Club of the Year’ in 2013, has also run successful projects that introduced beginners to golf in recent years.

Speaking about the columns, Minty said: “I hope that my articles can help those running golf clubs – especially my fellow managers but also other senior staff and members – by providing information and ideas to tackle and overcome problems that we all face from time to time.

“I’ve been very impressed with The Golf Business. It’s been a refreshing addition to the industry and each edition so far has been filled with great articles and content. I’m thrilled to be involved!”