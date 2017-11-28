Interior design tips for your clubhouse

A clubhouse has the potential to be a huge revenue generator from events, but interior design is key. Three interior clubhouse design experts detail what is proving attractive in 2017

Golf clubs across the UK were slow to realise the potential of their clubhouses as income providers, but all that changed as managers became more professional in their approach to business.

With bars, dining rooms and meeting rooms available, the modern-day clubhouse has become an asset, bringing revenue from functions such as wedding receptions, business and social meetings, and wakes.

Clubhouses however have to shed the traditional old-fashioned appearances and modernise in line with comparable venues if they are to attract business.

As a result many forward-thinking clubs are turning to experts for advice rather than relying on the tastes of the ageing ladies’ section.

There are growing numbers of furniture suppliers with specialist insights into the leisure industry, and many are leading the way in golf clubhouse refurbishment.

Ultimate Contract is a good example of a leading contract furniture supplier that is bringing its experience to the golf industry. With more than 10 years expertise in providing contemporary and traditional contract furniture to the leisure and hospitality sector, it boasts an impressive client list.

Household names such as Harrods, Macdonalds Hotels and Holiday Inn Express are among customers that have been joined by others in the golf industry, including The Centurion Club, Rayleigh GC, The Golf Hotel at Woodhall Spa, Farleigh GC, The Links Association at St Andrews, Gog Magog GC, Thorndon Park GC and The Burstead GC.

The new clubhouse at The Centurion Club provided a perfect canvas for Ultimate Contract’s design concepts where it provided a sculptured table centerpiece in the foyer and tables in distressed cottage style. In addition it supplied furniture for the restaurant run by the acclaimed Galvin Brothers.

Traditional members’ clubs are also turning to Ultimate as one big advantage is that while the wide range of furniture is stylish and often bespoke – it is also affordable.

Managing director Paul Armour of the Essex-based Ultimate Contract said: “In recent years we have noticed a changing trend in golf clubhouses. Many are looking to go smarter, reflecting what is happening generally in the leisure industry.

“There is a lot of change in the marketplace; clubs are becoming multi-faceted businesses competing to attract weddings and other events and they have recognised the need to improve their appeal.

“We have been involved with a growing number of golf clubs and we are continuing to source appropriate products for their specific needs.

“Many clubs are unsure from the outset of what they could achieve and if that is the case they find our complete design package appealing. For many clubs we outsource the concept to a designer with specific experience of the golf sector.”

In the Midlands Trent Furniture has been providing high quality, competitively-priced superbly-designed furniture to clients since 1960. Its range of golf club furniture features a comprehensive selection of exceptionally well-constructed chairs, stools and tables, available in a wide array of stylish colours and materials.

Director Rob Price said: “In some golf clubs we might suggest a compromise between comfort, design and ease of storage which suits members and guests but is easy to maintain and provides flexibility.

“To suit the growing expectation of quality we also offer a comprehensive range of bar and lounge furniture – all of which are sturdy and extremely comfortable. Every piece is designed to complement the more practical dining and function furniture that we manufacture, allowing clubs to maintain a unified, stylish look across their entire range.”

Westwood Golf Club in Staffordshire recently purchased tables, dining chairs, tub chairs and tables for its newly refurbished bar from Trent Furniture.

Managing secretary Gill Tipping said: “We are absolutely thrilled with everything. The staff at Trent were really helpful, the order was confirmed and the whole process ran very smoothly from start to finish so we would give them our highest recommendation.”

Meanwhile, many clubs that have undertaken extensive improvements to their clubhouses have completed their transformation by refurbishing their locker rooms.

David Fitchett, managing director of Fitlockers, a changing and locker room specialist, is noticing a renewed enthusiasm among clubs that have long desired an upgrade of their facilities.

He said clubs understand the benefits of modern, functional and attractive changing rooms, but many have had to wait for budgets to improve since the recession, and more recently, the Brexit referendum.

“Clubs are planning refurbishments again as many realise that refurbished changing and locker rooms have a massive impact on the quality of a clubhouse and create a good impression to members, visitors and corporate guests,” he said.

One of Fitlockers most recent contracts is to carry out the complete refit of the men’s and ladies’ changing rooms at Robin Hood Golf Club, Solihull, where Fitlockers will transform the changing rooms in keeping with the club’s overall facilities.

David said: “This was a club we presented to six years ago but they decided not to proceed at the time. They are now in the position to carry out a major refurbishment of the gents’ and ladies’ changing rooms.

“We will supply and fit lockers and ancillary furniture with solid oak raised and fielded doors in the men’s and shaker style doors in the ladies, where we are also fitting change cubicles, cupboards and a vanity unit.”

Fitlockers is one of the UK’s leading wooden locker suppliers, specialising in customised wooden lockers and changing room furniture for golf clubs, health and leisure clubs, hotels, spas and schools.

David said: “We pride ourselves on our personal and professional approach to all jobs large and small and are happy to provide references from our many satisfied customers who have helped our business grow.

“We are able to offer the highest specification product at a very competitive price and we believe our product and quality of installation speaks for itself.”