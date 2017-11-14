Kent golf course set to become housing development

A popular Kent golf club that was praised just a few months ago for running a competition that boosted its profile is to close down at the end of the year.

Broke Hill Golf Club, which will relocate to an already existing venue, has accepted an offer to sell its land.

Sevenoaks District Council has confirmed that the club has been put forward as a possible housing development after its owners had “agreed the sale of its land for property development”.

Shareholders of Broke Hill said it was “with regret” that they had accepted an offer for the purchase of the land.

Spokesman Andrew Craven said on the club’s website that the club will be relocated less than a mile away at Chelsfield Lakes Golf Centre.

And he said he would be delighted to have “as many staff and members join us in our new accommodation” after it closes on December 31.

Mr Craven added: “We appreciate that this will be difficult news for some and we will do all that we can to ensure a smooth transition to the new premises.

“All members have been sent a ‘What happens next’ pack which should address most queries however we remain on hand to deal with specific issues.

“This will also be made available within the member’s area of the website.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support and we hope that you will join us as we continue with this great club.”

A district council spokesman said: “Broke Hill golf course was put forward in the ‘call for sites’ over the summer and is being considered by our planning policy team. Their assessment will be reported to councillors in the spring.

“Our suggested approach is to continue to protect the green belt by allowing new developments in built up areas with the green belt only considered where land has already been built on or in exceptional circumstances – for instance, large developments that would bring infrastructure improvements to meet the needs of the local community.”

Earlier this year the club launched a competition to find ‘the south’s unluckiest golfer’ and gave the eventual winner, Jon Stewart, who saw a dog run off with his golf ball, three months’ free membership.