Ladies’ golf and travel expert to contribute for The Golf Business

An expert on women’s golf is to write a semi-regular column for The Golf Business in a bid to provide more education to the industry on growing female participation as well as write alternative travel feature articles based on experience.

The UK currently has one of the lowest percentages of female participation in golf compared to overall participation in the world, with the latest figures from KPMG stating that Wales, England and Scotland have the second to fourth lowest proportions of female golfers in Europe, ranging from 12 to 13 per cent (only Albania has a lower proportion of lady golfers in Europe than the British nations).

However, recent articles in The Golf Business have resulted in some clubs stating they have increased the number of female participants at their facilities.

Sarah Forrest, an amateur golfer who runs golf events and a travel company that particularly targets women, has agreed to write a semi-regular column.

Sarah has a background in marketing, new product and business development, and is the managing director and founder of Red Tee Breaks, which specialises in ladies’ golf holidays and assesses golf equipment for lady golfers, and is a consultant to the Golf Guru Group, which helps clubs attract more people to their venues worldwide through targeted marketing. She was also the Gloucestershire Ladies’ County Golf Association treasurer for two years.

Sarah said: “I am delighted to contribute to The Golf Business magazine and hope the articles will be interesting, fun and informative.”

In September Sarah penned an article for the magazine that detailed the nine bugbears female amateur golfers often experience when playing the game with men, including taking control of the buggy and offering playing advice when it is not being asked for. A number of people wrote in to say they agreed with the list.