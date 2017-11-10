Leeds GC announces major £9m expansion

Leeds Golf Centre hopes to extend its existing facility into a multi-million-pound golf complex featuring lodges, a spa, an adventure golf course and fitness facilities.

The £9 million project would also see a new nine-hole course being built, a significant expansion to its driving range and clubhouse improvements.

The club’s owner, the Parklane Group, has begun formal discussions with Leeds City Council with a view to submitting a planning application this year.

Should planning be successful, work is scheduled to being in autumn 2018 with estimated completion in 2020.

The planned application will include 38 lodges, gym development, a spa facility with therapy rooms and a health club, a new adventure golf course, a new nine-hole academy golf course, a new double-heighted reception for all facilities, a purpose-built area with a dedicated reception, bar and children’s area, a two-storey driving range with 30 state of the art bays and additional function rooms.

“The improved facilities will not only benefit the existing 450 members, but will also provide employment opportunities to benefit the local community, with approximately 30 new jobs created,” said a spokeswoman Lucy Hughes.

“With the addition of 38 eco-lodges on the site, the group recognises an opportunity to increase tourism to the north Leeds area.

“The contribution of golf tourism to the overall industry in England was three per cent in 2014, with an estimated value of £109 million. This also supports Leeds’ ‘Capital of Culture’ bid to bring an extra 2,500 beds to the region by 2023.”

Managing director of the Parklane Group, Naveen Ahmed, added: “Yorkshire and north Leeds is blessed with some of the best courses in the UK, with golf tourists travelling for a far to enjoy the unique and welcoming golf environments, including our 18-hole course at Wike Ridge.

“However, without suitable accommodation and facilities, it can be seen to drive golf groups away from the region to all-in-one complexes.”

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “It’s fantastic to see such an ambitious project being proposed at Leeds Golf Centre and we wish them luck with their application.

“The changes already implemented at the complex have been hugely impressive and these future developments sound very exciting.”