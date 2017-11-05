Nets can stop stray balls hitting your neighbours (company profile)

Litigation following a stray shot landing in a neighbour’s garden, going through a window or worse still hitting a passing vehicle on a nearby road is always a clear and present danger these days when golf courses are being surrounded by developments.

They say that prevention is always better than cure, or in this case a law suit, so why not take some advice from another sort of expert?

Pro-Fit Net Installations has over 25 years of experience in building fences on golf courses to catch stray shots so that they never cause a problem with a neighbour.

Pro-Fit Net Installations is happy to come to your course and advise you on the best approach to preventing such incidents. When building the ball catch fence it aims to be on site for the minimum time necessary to complete the project to reduce any disruption and use the latest equipment to reduce ground damage.

If you have a project in mind or need a feasibility study to build into your budget, then please contact Mark Cowling on 01308 488939 or mark.cowling2@btopenworld.com.