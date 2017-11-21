UK golfers are ditching foreign holidays to golf in Britain

The chief operations officer at Redefine|BDL Hotels has said that many British people who previously travelled abroad to play golf are now choosing to visit UK clubs.

John Stuart said the trend has been occurring due to Brexit and in particular uncertainty over the strength of the pound, plus other issues such as the cost of transporting golf clubs abroad.

Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH) became the UK’s largest golf resort management company this autumn when it purchased QHotels, which ran nine major golf resorts in England and one in Scotland, for about £525 million.

Stuart said that market conditions are persuading golfers to look closer to home when organising a golf break.

“Without doubt, uncertainty with Brexit and the volatile nature of the pound has created a degree of trepidation in those organising group trips – and, I would imagine, with couples, who previously would have headed off to Europe without a second thought,” he said.

“And, when you look at recent issues with travelling, such as longer queues at airport security, an increase in flight cancellations and the cost of transporting a set of clubs abroad, it’s easy to understand why UK golfers would consider foregoing a trip to Europe in favour of a stress-free ‘staycation’.

“When you talk to the organisers they’re of the belief there are just too many imponderables currently, when it comes to travelling abroad, and, as the UK’s largest golf resort operator, it would appear we are able to fulfill the increasing demand.”

He added that RBH is currently experiencing an unprecedented number of enquiries for 2018 golf group bookings.

Last year Royal Dornoch Golf Club experienced more visitors from the United States than ever before due to the weakness of the pound.

Neil Hampton, general manager, said: “Since Britain voted to leave the EU, the currency dip and the uncertainty of what lies ahead has led to a rise in incoming tourism. Scotland has so far reaped the rewards, with the Highlands, where the scenery and the golf courses are renowned, among the locations to benefit.

“The low pound also means overseas travel is more expensive, leading to a rise in UK staycation business.

“It’s all good news for the industry and for organisations like Highland Golf Links.

“The prognosis for golf tourism following Brexit may be uncertain, but at the moment we are enjoying an unexpected and welcome side effect.”