Welsh golf club saved days after entering administration

A Welsh golf club has been bought out of administration just a few days after entering it – saving 12 jobs.

Clays Farm Golf Centre in Wrexham, a Ryder Cup Wales Centre of Excellence with an 18-hole championship course, driving range, miniature golf course, short game area and bar and restaurant, which sits in more than 100 acres of land, entered administration on November 3.

However, a buyer was found in less than two weeks.

In fact, according to the Daily Post, the administrators found the buyer immediately.

Gary Lee and Paul Barber of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint administrators. They said the golf club had struggled to attract customers, which led to the facility being placed into administration.

Begbies Traynor undertook marketing ahead of its appointment and was able to sell the business and all its assets as a going concern, securing the jobs of all staff.

Gary Lee, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “In what are difficult times for golf course operators, we are pleased to have secured a sale of the business and assets as a going concern.

“This ensures that the local community can continue to be served by an excellent championship course and associated facilities and secures the jobs of all 12 employed at the course.”

Clays Farm Golf Centre has had a difficult history. The course was created in 1998 on land reclaimed from opencast coal mining and, amid reports that it was costing its local council £150,000 a year through subsidies, a 25-year lease was agreed with Garnant Golf Club to run the course in 2011. However, Garnant was owned by the private limited company Clays Farm Golf Centre, and it entered administration itself in 2014 amid new reports that it owed Carmarthenshire County Council thousands of pounds.

The only information that currently appears on the Clays Farm Golf Centre website is a statement saying ‘Don’t worry, we’re still open for business!’