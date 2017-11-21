What does the British Golf Industry Association do?

The British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) is one of the most important organisations in the industry but do you know what it actually does?

In a nutshell, the BGIA (British Golf Industry Association) represents UK manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of golf products and services, and provides a united voice for all members, whether large or small. It campaigns for sustained growth in value and participation across the sport and supporting industry. Members of the BGIA are automatically members of the Federation of Sports and Play Associations (FSPA) – Europe’s largest sport and play federation.

The BGIA provides its members with a range of benefits and services including export, promotion and networking. It is a not-for-profit trade body and so membership subscriptions are ploughed back into the various activities we undertake on behalf of member companies.

A number of excellent networking events are offered by the BGIA throughout the year to its members. The annual dinner and charity golf competition attracts over 100 top industry executives and is now a regular, highly anticipated event in the golf industry calendar.

In 2017 the BGIA appointed Philip Morley as its first ever independent chair. Philip brings significant knowledge of the golf industry having worked with some of the leading golf brands in the UK and Europe. He is also a PGA member, a former member of the European Tour and has experience in golf club management.

“As the golf industry’s leading trade association, it’s important that the BGIA is a forward-looking, thought-leading, contemporary organisation with clear goals,” says Philip.

“We want to build effective alliances with other organisations that are working to grow the game so that together we can drive change.”

Philip is supported by up to 14 elected members of the BGIA executive board who meet four to five times a year. The current board has a mixture of highly experienced professionals representing everything from apparel through to golf trolleys and, of course, golf equipment.

Current BGIA board member, Graham Hayward, director of Glenmuir and Sunderland of Scotland, says: “It’s good to be part of an organisation that looks to support, build and improve the UK golf industry as a whole through positive networking.”

Board member Conor Dillon, EMEA sales and marketing manager, Golf Pride, adds: “The BGIA provides a great service to its members and also gives back to golf. The National Golf Month is evidence of the BGIA reaching out to other golfing associations to help grow the game.”

The BGIA promotes participation and excellence across all areas of golf by:

delivering a comprehensive range of benefits and services for members

campaigning, lobbying and presenting a united golf industry voice for all members

supporting and championing growth and participation in golf

encouraging the development and delivery of excellent goods and services

providing members, press and external audiences with valuable data and industry insight.

For further information about the BGIA please contact association manager, Ciara Morgan – ciara@sportsandplay.com, or visit www.bgia.org.uk