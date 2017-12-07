Another golf club saved from closing down

A Gloucestershire golf club became the second UK golf club to be saved from closing down within the same week, last month.

In October the company that owns Gloucester Golf Club, Coleman and Basinghall, announced it was to close after seven years of loss making.

However, within one month the club’s 400 members agreed the terms of a lease with the owner, securing the club’s long-term future. It means nine jobs have been saved and this will rise to 15 in the summer.

According to GloucestershireLive, the club’s vice captain, Darren Smith, held discussions with the owners and current head PGA professional Keith Wood about ways in which they could secure the future of the golf club and within two weeks a members’ lease was agreed between the golf club and the owners. This means the 40-year-old golf club will be run and administered as a members’ club.

Keith Wood will become general manager, Smith will become the first club captain and a board of directors will be set up to run it.

“The support we all received from the members has been nothing short of amazing and justifies our collective belief we have a fantastic opportunity to work with each and every member in attempting to develop Gloucester Golf Club into one of the most pleasant, warm and welcoming golf courses in the south west,” said a club spokesperson.

He added that new greenkeeping equipment will be purchased next year and that the driving range and pro shop will be refurbished.

“Gloucester Golf Club will actively be looking to promote and market our new look establishment and hopefully attract new members, societies and hotel guests from our neighbouring affiliate partner, Hallmark Hotel.”

Wood said: “Since we released a statement to the members agreeing a long term lease with the owners, the excitement within the club and people already making enquiries has been nothing short of amazing, and I can’t thank the members enough for all their support.

“Personally, I have been at Gloucester Golf Club since I was 11 years old and have had to overcome lots of hurdles in my golf career but this has become one of the proudest moments for me and my family.

“I know, along with all the members, directors, captain and guests, the potential Gloucester Golf Club has will be finally realised and it is my dream to be part of the team that delivers this to the members.”

Gloucester City Council leader Cllr Paul James said: “It’s great that this story has had a happy ending. It would have been a great shame if Gloucester had lost this much-loved and well-known facility. It’s great news that Keith and his team have stepped forward to take it on and ensure the future of such an important part of the city’s landscape. I wish them every success.”

At almost exactly the same time Clays Farm Golf Centre in Wales entered administration but by mid November a buyer was found to secure its future.