European Tour CEO joins disabled golf board

The CEO of the European Tour, Keith Pelley, has joined the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) as a non-executive director.

The EDGA helps individuals with impairment to ‘start, stay, succeed and enjoy’ golf. It advises and guides organisations on tournaments, training and services to golfers with disabilities. There were 14 tournaments in EDGA’s ‘Tournament Series’ in 2017, compared with four in 2013.

A spokesman said the appointment of Pelley, who previously led companies in the TV, sports and media sector, is seen as an “exciting and important”.

“I am delighted to join the board of the European Disabled Golf Association and I look forward to assisting in the excellent work they do across Europe, helping people with a wide range of disabilities to play and enjoy the wonderful sport of golf,” Keith Pelley said.

“I saw for myself the positive impact made during our recent Portugal Masters, not just in terms of the fundraising element but also in terms of raising the profile of EDGA through the joint golf match on the Saturday. Our members got just as much out of that experience, if not more, than the EDGA golfers did and we will be looking to engage in more of this type of activity moving forwards.”

“We are delighted to welcome Keith Pelley to our board,” said the president of EDGA, Tony Bennett, who is also the PGAs of Europe’s director of education.

“Keith is highly respected for his business acumen and progressive thinking in both his work for the European Tour and in previous roles in the wider field of sports and media, and we have no doubt that this association will be exciting and important for all involved in EDGA.

“The European Tour has been a key supporter of EDGA as we pursue our stated objectives to give people with disability the opportunity to try, participate and compete in golf. The backing from the tour and other major partners has seen this organisation grow in support from eight national golf federations in 2013 to 24 today, which in turn has extended our influence to make change.

“In terms of profile, the way the European Tour encouraged and promoted golf for the disabled during the recent Portugal Masters was of great benefit not only to raise awareness, but also to help every organisation realise that, with over 100 million people classified as disabled in Europe alone, golf could be a great opportunity to get people active.”