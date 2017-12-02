HowDidiDo to sponsor ‘Club of the Year’ award

One of the largest networks of golfers In Europe, HowDidiDo, has agreed to sponsor the England Golf ‘Club of the Year Award 2018’.

The accolade will be presented at the England Golf Awards 2018, which take place on Thursday, February 22, at The Royal Lancaster, London.

“The glittering event is set to be one of the highlights of the golf and sporting calendar and will honour the people, clubs and counties who make the game great,” said England Golf spokeswoman Lyndsey Hewison.

“It will bring the golfing community together to recognise outstanding achievements across the amateur game in England, from grass roots development to elite performance.”

The Club of the Year Award 2018 will go to the country’s stand out club, in recognition of its inspiring, forward-thinking approach.

Barry Dyett, chairman of the Yumax Group, said: “HowDidiDo is proud to sponsor this category of the England Golf Awards. It was a very simple decision for us as HowDidiDo, a major part of the Yumax Group, is working every day with the golfers that are the backbone of the amateur sport in the UK. We believe that the members of the English golf clubs deserve a voice and this award will allow them to tell us what they want from a successful golf club.”

HowDidiDo is the one of the largest golfing networks in Europe. It holds data on more than 50 million rounds of golf along with the handicaps, results and scores of more than 1.2m UK golf club members, and around 1,800 golf clubs.

Nick Pink, chief executive of England Golf, said: “We are delighted to welcome HowDidiDo as an award sponsor. The involvement of their community of golfers provides us with an enormous audience and will help us highlight the fantastic work going on across the country to grow the game of golf in England.”