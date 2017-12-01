New CEO for golf trade umbrella organisation

The body that represents a number of golf trade associations, the Federation of Sports and Play Associations (FSPA), has appointed Mark Kirkup as its new chief executive.

The FSPA is an umbrella body that leads and supports 13 organisations covering businesses in the sports and play industries, including the British Golf Industry Association, the UK Golf Course Owners Association, the Club Managers Association of Europe, the British Association of Golf Course Constructors, the European Golf Industry Association and the Sporting Goods Industry Association.

FSPA chair, Jack Osbourne, says: “Mark brings with him a wealth of experience in the sports industry, working in professional sports administration with a number of English Premier League teams and the apparel industry’s leading performers.

“We wanted a strategic thinker – someone who will ensure that the federation is working as efficiently as possible and has our members’ interests across the sports and play industries at its heart. Mark will be working with the team to ensure not only sustainability but continued growth.”

Mark Kirkup said: “I’m thrilled to be able to take up this opportunity to build on the FSPA’s excellent work so far and I’m looking forward to working with the team to implement the changes necessary to expand and grow.

“Driving everything we do will be two main principles; first, our commitment to provide the FSPA’s members – both current and potential – with the best possible services and second, to champion the sports and play industries in the UK.

“I’ll be building on the fact that the UK sports and play industries are stronger when they’re united, which means we have more influence when we campaign and lobby on behalf of our members.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of guiding the federation through its next phase and, with the association managers’ considerable expertise to draw on, I’m sure it will be a great success.”