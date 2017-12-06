The transformation of Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa

Formby Hall is located to the north-east of Formby in the English metropolitan county of Merseyside. The present house, built for William Formby, dates back to 1523 but it is believed that the Formby family has occupied the site since the 12th century.

Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa has recently undergone a £2.4 million refurbishment, including the expansion of the spa and health club and improvements to its 18-hole championship golf course. The public areas, restaurant, bar and grill, conference / function rooms and the 62 contemporary en-suite bedrooms all went through a substantial upgrading of facilities and new interior design.

The designer that has taken up this challenge is Mark Green from Curveline Design. The design brief was fairly flexible, Formby Hall was looking for a luxurious and yet comfortable design. Suitable for a grand hall, aesthetically pleasing as well as homely. To achieve this, soft fabrics and colours were chosen, contrasted by bolder details and shapes to maintain character in the design.

The golf course is the ideal place for a corporate golf day, weekend golf break and golf lessons at the PGA Golf Academy. If you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, Formby Hall can introduce you to a golfing haven.