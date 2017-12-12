Torquay Golf Club ends ambitious growth plan

Torquay Golf Club has said it is not in a position to proceed with plans to effectively double in size.

Last year the club’s members voted to explore a project that would comprise a new clubhouse and a remodelled course, as well as public sports and leisure facilities including a short ‘academy’ course for new and younger players, a new driving range and restaurant, and new conference and meeting facilities.

At the time the club stated it fully intended to engage with the local community about the project – and that is exactly what it did, which is at least partly why the project will not be pursued.

Tony Brinsley, chairman of the club, said that after looking at the project’s feasibility and discussing with local groups and residents, the club had decided it was not in a position to proceed at this time.

He said: “Our position has always been to explore the feasibility of a concept that would enhance the course and facilities at the club, as well as providing sports and leisure amenities for the local community.

“During our investigations we have engaged with various representatives from the local community including Torquay Neighbourhood Forum, Torbay Sports Council, Torbay Development Agency and the St Marychurch and District Community Partnership.

“The club has now completed the feasibility study and discussed the findings at length, taking into account the feedback to our proposals from the local neighbourhood as well as planning, financial and legal considerations. As a result, we have concluded that the club is not in a position to progress the proposed concept at this time.”

According to DevonLive the club wanted to extend by taking over the majority of a neighbouring park, which includes football pitches and BMX fields.