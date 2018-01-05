Amazing scenes as three golfers hit a hole-in-one on the same hole on the same day

Three amateur golfers have beaten odds of what might be trillions to one by all hitting a hole-in-one on the same hole on the same day.

Two of the holes-in-one at Oxford Golf Club’s 15th hole were consecutive strokes, which, according to the National Hole in One Registry, you can get odds of more than 17 million to one against happening.

But, almost unbelievably, when the two went to the clubhouse to celebrate their achievement the barman told them a fellow golfer had bought a bottle of whisky because he had also hit a hole-in-one on the same hole a little earlier.

Michael Bidmead, 72, and Milos Bilic, 51, were competing in a ‘three-ball’ match when they both hit holes in one on the 201-yard par three hole.

Milos, a gardener, teed off first, and struck the ball with a six iron towards the pin, but because the green is in a dip, the golfers could not see how his ball ended up.

Michael, a retired kitchen surveyor, then struck a six iron straight at the flag and they walked up the fairway after the third player in their group had taken his shot.

They were surprised when they only saw one ball on the green – but dared not think ‘the impossible’.

But when they saw their two Galloway balls nestled in the hole their surprise turned to joy.

“I was buzzing,” said Milos, of Marston, who plays off a handicap of ten.

“It’s a bit of a blur, but we punched the air with delight, hugged and shook each others’ hands.

“Some guys on the next tee, who saw it, came over and congratulated us.

“I’ve been playing golf 18 years and it was my first hole-in-one. It’ll probably be another 18 years before I hit lucky again!

“Someone told me the odds of two people getting a hole in one in a row are 17 million to one. It was the best shot I’ve ever played, but it’s luck really – I should have got a lottery ticket that week.”

Michael, who has a handicap of seven, added: “We both hit the ball well and knew we were close – but we didn’t expect to see both our balls in the hole.”

After completing their round the pair went into the clubhouse to enjoy the golfing tradition of buying the drinks – only to discover Alan Green, 60, had already been lining them up, having aced the same hole earlier in the day.

“The bar man couldn’t believe it when we walked in and told him,” said Michael.

“It’s tradition at Oxford Golf Club to buy a bottle of spirits if you get a hole-in-one and Alan had already got a bottle of whisky in by the time we arrived.”

Alan, a builder, who also used a six iron to tee off, said: “It was my first hole in one and I’ve been playing 38 years.

“I was delighted, a few of my friends have got holes in one and it is something you dream about, so it felt fantastic.

“I couldn’t believe it when some of the boys told me Michael and Milos had also aced the 15th!”

Alan, who has a handicap of 14, was playing in a HowDidiDo competition and won a £250 Hugo Boss watch for his hole-in-one.

Milos got a bottle of port in and the party at the 19th hole continued into the evening.

“We’re still waiting for Michael to buy his bottle, we won’t let him forget,” laughed Milos.

Remarkably, it was Michael’s tenth hole-in-one since he took up the game as a youngster in 1978.

“This one was probably the best one – it was brilliant to share that magical feeling with Milos.”

The trio have been the toast of the club, based two miles from the city centre, since their astonishing feat.

Stephen Nicholson, general manager at Oxford Golf Club, said: “It’s a really special achievement and the boys have rightly been the talk of the club.

“A hole-in-one is what we all dream of, so to have three members achieve it on the same day and on the same hole will go down in folklore at Oxford Golf Club.”