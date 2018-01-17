How to get a golf vacation of a lifetime … for a lifetime!

• Luxurious Florida apartments are being marketed to British golfers with a 20% discount

• Buyers automatically become members of two Greg Norman golf courses in Orlando

• Each buyer can also be coached by the The Leadbetter Golf Academy

• Buyers get access to over 900 other golf courses in the USA and Canada and can exchange with 3,000 other luxury resorts around the world

• Each buyer can stay at their apartment for up to 12 weeks per year, and can sell their share from year seven

An award-winning Florida resort developer is offering British golfers the opportunity to own a 99-year lease of two or three-bedroom luxury apartments for up to 8 to 12 weeks a year in a new type of shared holiday home ownership package. It is for every year, for a lifetime, for about £60,000.

And they can even sell their share and exit from year seven.

A Florida resort located virtually adjacent to Walt Disney World in Orlando is to market luxurious two or three-bedroom apartments to British golfers. There is limited availability, but early buyers will obtain a 20 per cent discount. Details can be found at www.stjamesclubresort.com

The icing on the cake is that each buyer may elect to be coached by David Leadbetter’s golf academy in Orlando. Aside from becoming a co-owner of one of these luxury apartments, buyers will become executive club members of two Greg Norman golf courses at Champions Gate in Orlando. All of this is inclusive in the overall price.

Interval International’s Gold Membership, which entitles each buyer to access to an additional 900 private golf courses throughout the USA and Canada, together with numerous other benefits, is a major part of the package. Buyers will also be able to exchange with 3,000 other luxury resorts worldwide each year: http://stjamesclubresort.com/holiday-exchange-programme.

The resort has a style that is reminiscent of the ‘Old Key West’.

The price for this incredible package for a two or three-bedroom luxury apartment for 8 to 12 weeks of yearly occupation for 99 years is from the discounted price of US $83,333 (approximately £60,370 according to the exchange rate in January 2018). The membership with the 99-year lease can also be transferred to their heirs.

For all buyers, there is a special membership to Greg Norman’s two championship golf courses at Champions Gate. The second development of 120 luxury apartments will be directly in Champions Gate, where David Leadbetter’s golf academy is also located.

These properties are marketed by Resort Property Partners (US) Corporation. Contact and Free Reservation details can be found at http://stjamesclubresort.com/contact

Or call Angela on: +44 (0) 78 5134 6145