Hull venue secures its future by becoming a private members’ golf club

A Yorkshire golf club has secured its future after its members decided to buy the facility for themselves.

Ganstead Park Golf Club near Hull was recently put up for sale by the family that ran it, leaving its future in question.

However, more than 90 per cent of the club’s 400 members voted to take it over.

This means the 12 staff who help run the golf club will keep their jobs.

A more common trend in recent years has been for private members’ golf clubs to be bought by individuals or companies, but Ganstead Park joins the likes of Thetford Golf Club in East Anglia, which experienced a members’ buy-out last year.

Neal Hammond, director of Ganstead Park Golf Club, said: “To be able to acquire Ganstead Park GC for our members is fantastic for the future of this club.

“We’ve always been focused on building a community around the club and believe we’ve built a golf course with a fantastic inclusive and educational atmosphere.

“With other regional courses being bought for land redevelopment in recent years, we’re reassured that Ganstead Park Golf Club can continue to function as a golf course and employer in the hands of our members.”

The club has been part of the area’s golfing community for more than four decades.

The group raised a quarter of the purchase price, with HSBC supporting the takeover with a £525,000 commercial loan.

Neil Waterhouse, HSBC’s senior business manager for North Yorkshire and Humber, said: “We believe that the Ganstead Park Golf Club members have the best understanding of how to manage the future of this club.

“We are delighted to provide financial support to ensure the golf club can remain an active part of the community for golfers of all ages for many years to come.”