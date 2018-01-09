Irish golf club to benefit from staggering £18m investment

The company that runs East Clare Golf Club in Ireland has said it will invest nearly £18 million into the facility.

According to Limerick Leader, East Clare Development Village, which has only just taken over the management of the venue, has a redevelopment plan for the course and surrounding resort.

The project will take five years to complete and will see a new leisure centre comprising a swimming pool, gym and spa facilities, plus several new homes adjacent to the golf course.

They will include holiday homes as well as ten luxury private homes and apartments aimed at the active retired.

‘The plans received significant majority support from the golf club’s members,’ states the paper.

Brian Martin, CEO of East Clare Development Village, said: “The unveiling of our plans reinforces our ambitions for growing golfing tourism in the region as well as offering our local golf members additional benefits that they wouldn’t have had previously.

“We believe the future for local community golf is to enhance and vary the offering around the course for a family audience. This will help position the course at the heart of family breaks and lifestyles, even if some family members don’t play golf.

“At East Clare Golf Course, we want to offer more in terms of leisure facilities, modern accommodation, excellent food and drink and all at good value.

“One of the biggest advantages for current and new members to the golf course will be the knock-on effect on fees. Increased revenue from the surrounding facilities will contribute toward golf course running costs and help reduce membership fees for golf over the coming years.”

East Clare Development Village took over the golf club towards the end of 2017 and has already reduced membership fees by nearly £100 to £575. It has also pledged to reduce them to less than £450 by 2020. Furthermore, it has introduced a financial incentive for current members who introduce new members to the club.

“The ownership of the golf course up to this point has always been with the members,” added Martin.

“We recognised the importance of this membership involvement and have structured the new management company, East Clare Development Village Limited, so all members have the offer of shareholding to maintain the connection with the ownership.

“All members will be given one share in the company with an option to match the overall shareholding with the company directors. We wholeheartedly believe this is the best way forward for the future of East Clare Golf Club and will preserve the sense of community ownership.”