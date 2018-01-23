IT developments in the golf industry

Two major suppliers are developing more products in 2018 to improve the communication between golf clubs and their customers – without increasing admin time

Manchester-based Club Systems International (CSI) is continuing to enhance ClubV1, its core management product for all aspects of golf club administration.

In an effort to reduce duplication and save club managers and officials valuable time, CSI has looked at how club members can update their own details through the ClubV1 members’ app. Users can submit amendments to any of their contact details stored in ClubV1 via the app, which will then notify club officials of the changes within ClubV1.

With one click the changes will be accepted and applied. What’s more, the member will get a pop-up notification through the ClubV1 member app confirming the changes have been accepted. With nearly everyone now owning a smartphone, push notifications are something with which we are all increasingly familiar, either from a social media app, like Facebook, or shopping sites, such as Amazon.

The ClubV1 members’ app and the equally user-friendly HowDidiDo app are no different. Club officials with the right ClubV1 package can ‘push’ information directly to members, straight to their smartphone or tablet. This could be deadline reminders, urgent communications such as course closures, promotion of internal social events or many other necessary missives.

In addition to the large numbers of people who own smartphones, more and more are connected to one of the major social media platforms, such as Twitter, for example. Now, through ClubV1, the golf club manager can link the golf club’s social media account and tweet competition results as the competition is closed. So there’s no need to compose something again within Twitter.

Meanwhile, golfers using HowDidiDo have the ability to share with their own social media directly from the HowDidiDo timeline – this could be a news article published by the club, competition results or partner content.

ClubV1 is increasingly becoming the central resource for a modern golf facility. Information entered into the UK and Ireland’s most widely used cloud-based administration system is used to feed many of the company’s other products and services, for example, the PSiBoard.

This noticeboard-style addition to the golf club broadcasts leaderboards, club news and BBC news, as well as affording space to show video content. These could be any suitable footage: videos produced by the club or adverts from local companies, providing an additional revenue stream for the club. The majority of the content is delivered straight from ClubV1 and HowDidiDo.

‘Club News’ is created once and can be shown on the PSiBoard, HowDidiDo timeline and the ClubV1 member app.

Darren Wood, CSI’s relationship manager, explained: “Communication between the club and its members is really important and we want to provide as many ways as possible to facilitate and improve the content through the advancing technology. Every part of the latest additions has been created to aid those managing a golf club and improve the experience of the golfer.”

Meanwhile, Open Solutions, the business solutions provider for golf clubs, and ProAgenda.com, the leading provider of online golf lesson booking systems for PGA professionals, have announced the renewal of their successful strategic partnership.

Open Solutions CEO Ed Beale: “ProAgenda.com’s uniquely capable online lesson booking system has caught the attention of our customers, including one of the most famous golf clubs in the world. When this particular club was given a demonstration by ProAgenda.com’s Bob Kruijs and Jordy Hagedooren, they signed up their six PGA professionals there and then.”

Beale added: “I’m delighted to be extending our partnership, and throughout 2018 I’ll be encouraging our other club customers to take a good look at this terrific piece of technology, because it will help them make more money.”

Hagedooren explained why ProAgenda.com is the PGA professionals’ choice: “It’s made by golf professionals who taught golf for a living and knew what they wanted, which in turn made it the go-to tool for their fellow teaching professionals. It’s become a complete booking and coaching system with all the features you’re looking for in an online diary. Because it’s got everything golf coaches need, it’s now the leading online lesson booking app in the UK as well as The Netherlands.”

PGA professionals who have signed up with ProAgenda.com are receiving more bookings than ever, as Hagedooren explained: “By putting our app on the smartphones of our PGA professionals and in turn those of their customers as well, it’s made booking a golf lesson far simpler, easier and much more attractive, as the numbers are proving.”