Mixed news if you own a house next to a Scottish golf course

The most expensive homes in the whole of Scotland are next to the Old Course in St Andrews, according to new research, but not all golf homeowners are celebrating.

According to research from the Bank of Scotland, Golf Place, a street that’s near the 18th hole of the Old Course, is the road with the most expensive homes in Scotland, where the average house price is a whopping £2,179,000.

Golf Place has magnificent views of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club and West Sands beach.

“No location in Scotland is on par with St Andrews when it comes to the nation’s most desirable addresses,” said Graham Blair, mortgage director at the Bank of Scotland, adding that it should come as no surprise that Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow all dominate the list of most expensive streets in Scotland.

“What is surprising is that there are only 14 locations outside of the big three cities that appear on the list within the top 100,” he pointed out.

In fact the nation’s next most expensive street outside of Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow is also a golfing location – Grange Road, next door to Elie Golf Club, Fife, where homes cost an average of £878,000.

However, not all golfing properties are booming at the moment in Scotland.

According to Edinburgh News, the former owner of Rangers Football Club, Sir David Murray, has sold his mansion adjoining Murrayfield Golf Club for about £1.1 million, even though the property was on the market for nearly £2 million in 2014 and then again for nearly £1.5 million more recently.

“Sir David’s villa has a leisure suite, complete with swimming pool, fitness room and dressing room. The wine cellar caters for Sir David’s love of fine wine, a collection he has put together from his own vineyard in France. There is a lift to the first floor. There is planning permission to demolish the two-storey mansion and build a country house in Art Deco style,” states the paper.