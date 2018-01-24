PGA links up with app aimed at golf clubs

The PGA Midlands has formed a partnership with the inventor of CourseMate, an app designed for the golf industry.

The app, which has been developed by Milton Keynes-based Advanced Digital, is aimed at clubs, golf pros and golfers.

“As far as PGA pros are concerned, CourseMate can offer them a host of benefits,” said James Brown, the region’s secretary.

“The app can help them keep track of lesson bookings, memberships, tee times, and run competitions as well as golf days. It is a fully integrated business tool that can support them, their clubs and the golfers who are either members or visitors.”

The app is supported by England Golf and has been given the seal of approval by 59Club, the company run by PGA pros that provides bespoke mystery shopper performance measurement programmes for the golf industry.

It can be tailored to cater for an individual club’s needs which means there is no third party advertising involved, no booking options for other clubs and no out of date information.

“CourseMate is designed specifically for your club,” explained Jenni Biggs, Advanced Digital app director and co-founder of CourseMate.

“It gives clubs complete control over content that allows them to engage with members and visitors.”

These range from casual golfers to the dozens taking part in a pro-am or corporate golf days.

The initial agreement with PGA Midlands will be for a year with the option of another 12 months but Biggs is convinced the region’s clubs and pros will become longterm customers.

“There are many amazing clubs here and we are proud and excited to be given the opportunity to work with the PGA in the Midlands,” she added.

“One of our very first apps was with Collingtree Park Golf Club in Northamptonshire so to become involved effectively in our app’s birth place is fitting.

“Our expertise and unique approach will be really beneficial and relevant to all PGA pros whatever their role – as a traditional club pro, club manager or secretary or coach.

“Although there is a healthy amount of competition in the digital marketing worlds, we feel CourseMate offers a more complete, bespoke package for the golfing industry as it puts the needs of the pros, their clubs and their golfers to the forefront.”

To celebrate the association, CourseMate is giving a Midlands-based PGA member and their club the opportunity to win their very own app for 2018.

To enter the competition, visit http://coursemateapp.co.uk/pga-competition/