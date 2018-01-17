Scottish Golf begins recruitment for FOUR new directors

The body that runs amateur golf in Scotland, Scottish Golf, has said it is recruiting for four new directors for its board.

Three of the current board are completing their two-year term of office and another is retiring.

The positions are non-remunerated and candidates have only a few days to apply.

“Scottish Golf is seeking suitable candidates to fill a number of important and rewarding roles on its board of directors,” said a spokesman.

“Applications are now being sought for four non-executive director posts.

“The positions sought are non-remunerated and are to be ratified at the Scottish Golf annual meeting in Edinburgh on Sunday, March 4, 2018.”

He added that Scottish Golf is committed to recruiting people with the qualifications, skills, expertise and determination to lead the strategic direction and successful long-term growth of golf in Scotland.

“The board is currently looking to recruit business executives that can enhance the skill set of the current team of directors, helping oversee the implementation of a vision and new strategy for the successful long term growth of the sport in Scotland,” he said.

“The successful candidates will have strong business experience from their professional career and / or within the game, but a golf background is not fully necessary. The individuals will be forward thinking, self-motivated and highly driven to make a positive and meaningful contribution to the continued development of Scottish Golf. Previous board experience and experience with working with different partners is essential, as is business development expertise.”

Successful candidates will attend quarterly board meetings and support the work of the organisation’s committees across its key areas.

Applications, consisting of a CV and covering letter, should be emailed to Karin Sharp, Corporate Services director k.sharp@scottishgolf.org or by post to: Karin Sharp, Corporate Services Director, Scottish Golf Limited, The Duke’s, St Andrews KY16 8NX.

The closing date for applications is Monday, January 29, 2018 at 12 noon.