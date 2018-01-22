Sponsored profile: AirPixa (golf course aerial and video production)

We believe that images and videos have the power to inspire and incite people to do amazing things.

When planning your next adventure, do you pick a place on a map without having a peak on what the place looks like and what reviews it has?

Some people are awed by the stories that travel photos and videos tell, and so they set out to experience the places themselves.

If you believe in your golf course and that it should be showcased to the world – we are here for you.

Our service can include a number of techniques to showcase your venue from drone photography to exterior and interior photography. Our cinematography service can include drone flyovers and ground filming to encapsulate your golf course, its surroundings and facilities.

We also believe that each golf course is unique in its design and characteristics, so we get to know your course and we tailor our service to your requirements.

We founded AirPixa at the start of 2014 and since then we had the pleasure in working with fantastic golf club managers who believe in what we believe.

Have a look at www.thorndonparkgolfclub.com, www.dunhamforest.com and www.boycehillgolfclub.co.uk where you will see our images and videos on all their pages.

Visit our dedicated golf page www.AirPixa.co.uk/Golf or go straight to our YouTube golf promotional videos playlist: www.AirPixa.co.uk/Golf-Video.

If you are looking for a corporate business video, have a look at how we’ve assisted a range of businesses with tailored video productions www.AirPixa.co.uk/Video.

The best time for photography and filming of your golf course is from beginning of May to mid-August. Contact Matthew at matthew@airpixa.co.uk today and discuss your project for the 2018 season.