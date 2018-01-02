Two horrific incidents occurred at golf clubs over the holiday period

At least two horrifying acts of criminal behaviour happened at two British golf clubs over the holiday period.

At one golf club on Christmas Eve a 72-year-old man was threatened and manhandled by two men carrying axes and at the other charity money was stolen and an innocent person was assaulted.

The first incident took place at Altrincham Golf Club in Greater Manchester on Christmas Eve morning.

Two men, both carrying axes and wearing all black, carried out an attempted robbery on the man as he was taking golf clubs out of the boot of his Range Rover.

They threatened the man and demanded he hand over his car keys.

He refused and was pushed to the ground, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

The two offenders then fled the scene empty handed in a dark blue Mercedes.

Police Constable Andrew Sheldrick of GMP’s Trafford borough said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a dark blue Mercedes driving at speed in the area around the time of the attempted robbery to come forward.

“Although the victim did not sustain serious injury, the sheer terror he felt at the time as he was threatened with two axes was enough to leave anybody feeling traumatised.

“Somebody who would attempt to rob a person at axe point is not the kind of person we want walking the streets so we need to find these men before they threaten anybody else.”

Four days later on December 28 two men broke into the clubhouse at Porthpean Golf Club in Cornwall, assaulted a person and stole charity money.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The incident, in which two unknown men entered the clubhouse at Porthpean Golf Club and assaulted the key holder before stealing cash and charity money, happened at around 6.40am.

“Police are also reminding businesses to ensure that their premises are secure at all times.”

There’s no suggestion that the two incidents are connected but police have called on all golf clubs to be vigilant.