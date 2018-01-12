Yorkshire club creates general manager position

Hallamshire Golf Club in Yorkshire has created the new position of general manager and appointed the head professional of Queenwood Golf Club in Surrey to fill it.

Award-winning PGA professional James Glover joins from the exclusive club and will be joining the latest British golf club to replace a secretary with a general manager.

Rotherham-born James joined Queenwood in 2009 as assistant professional before being promoted through the ranks, deputising as the director of golf.

He was previously a professional at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, after starting his career as an assistant pro at Rotherham Golf Club.

He will oversee all aspects of the club’s operations at Hallamshire as the club moves to enhance its reputation as one of Yorkshire’s most highly regarded venues.

Hallamshire’s chairman Rob Liversidge said the club was delighted to have appointed James as its first general manager.

He said: “Our current secretary Bob Hill is retiring which created the opportunity to look at way we run the club as a whole. Hallamshire is of one of the top private members’ clubs in the region and we want to enhance that in every way we can.

“James’ pedigree is from environments where premier levels of quality service for members, guests and visitors are paramount and expected. He has the enthusiasm to deliver that first class service in all aspects of our club, which made him a stand-out candidate from a group of high quality applicants.”

James said: “I have always sought to work at premier clubs and Hallamshire is undoubtedly one of best golf clubs in the region. I am very excited to join a club with such a fine reputation. If we at Hallamshire can reach the highest standards in all areas of the club’s operations then we will have achieved our objective. We want to make Hallamshire a really special place that stands head and shoulders above other clubs in the area.”

Hallamshire’s course is regarded as one of the finest heathland layouts in the north of England and is consistently ranked within Yorkshire’s top 10. The home club of Tour star Matthew Fitzpatrick, it has been was described by the Daily Telegraph as “a little pocket of paradise.”

Queenwood Golf Club is acknowledged as the benchmark for golf club service in the UK and is widely recognised as offering the very highest levels of service, on a par with the truly great golf clubs across the world.