Leading Spanish golf retailer comes up for sale

One of Spain’s leading golf retail centres – and the only major golf retailer and fitting centre on the North Costa Blanca for the last 14 years – has been placed on the market.

The business, which has two retail outlets and a Callaway fitting centre, serviced by excellent transport links in highly populated towns close to one of the world’s most desirable golf locations, is being marketed as a leasehold for €1.5 million (approximately £1.3 million) including current stock valued at €250,000 (about £220,000).

“Contracts are in place with the ‘major’ brands and the Callaway fitting centre offers a marvellous bespoke fitting service using the latest technology,” said a spokesman for Business Broker Spain.

“This is located next door to the ‘head office’ shop which is 260m2 with display units, a driving net, two putting areas, a golf repair area, two toilets and a workshop for electric trolley and buggy servicing.”

Included in the sale is the green fee business which produces strong returns and is very easily managed, according to Business Broker Spain.

“Proven turnover and high profits, this business is a great opportunity for a major retail operator to enter into the market in Spain, or for an entrepreneur,” he added.

For more information, contact: Business Broker Spain, telephone – 0203 773 5016, +34 965 020 527, email – info@businessbrokerspain.com web – www.businessbrokerspain.com

Information about this specific sale and the North Costa Blanca can be found here: https://www.businessbrokerspain.com/home/business-listings/property/100-golf-outlets-costa-blanca-north