New format for European Golf Business Conference

The European Golf Course Owners Association (EGCOA) and the Austrian Golf Federation (ÖGV) have partnered up to put together a new format of the European Golf Business Conference, which will be staged next month.

Taking place in Vienna from March 22 to 24, the organisations have, according to organisers, “pooled their resources and expertise to ensure all participants come away with the tools to help grow their business and with a large, inspired network to fall back on.

“Following the highly successful model laid out by the last Dutch Golf Course Owners Conference, the event will focus on smaller, more intimate workshops, where attendees can choose which skill set they are most keen to improve, and design their own conference about acquiring an expertise in that area.”

Speaking on the partnership, EGCOA CEO Lodewijk Klootwijk stated: “We are delighted to be working so closely this year with the great team at the ÖGV.

“By working together, we have managed to come up with a whole new strategy for the event, allowing for attendees to spend more time with the world’s best brains in the industry, in a more personal and interactive environment.

“Our members and the industry associated who attend will really go away with not only cutting-edge knowledge, but excited and inspired for the new season.”

This will be achieved in an environment that still allows the smallest clubs to rub shoulders with the big multinationals, ensuring that network creation and skill sharing stay key to the conference.

Robert Fiegl of the ÖGV stated: “Our members are really excited about this year’s meeting. We as a large federation value the partnership with the EGCOA as a strategically important one for our members.”

The Golf Business has formed a media partnership with EGCOA and will be highlighting speakers at the 2018 the European Golf Business Conference in the coming weeks, plus reviewing various highlights of the conference throughout 2018.

A full list of workshops is available now at www.egcoaconference.eu/ with tickets available for both members and non-members here.