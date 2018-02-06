Revamped golf club ‘will not include golf course’

A Scottish golf club, which has been closed for two years and hopes to reopen soon, has submitted plans in which ‘it is unlikely the golf course itself will reopen’, according to reports.

Whitekirk Golf and Country Club closed in 2015 and now Whitekirk Hill, c/o Zest Capital Management, has submitted plans for the site that will go before the public next month, according to the East Lothian Courier.

The plans outline proposals to refurbish and expand the existing clubhouse building complex to provide a leisure club and casual dining, a children’s soft play centre and an outdoor adventure play facility, but no golf course.

In the longer term, the company wants to create holiday homes across the wider site for short-term letting.

Jim Wilkie, from Zest Capital Management, said: “We have had a very positive initial response to the proposals which is encouraging but we also understand that local residents have concerns, especially given the history of the site.

“We will work hard to respond to any questions they may have and hopefully allay many of these initial fears.

“We very much hope that the people of Whitekirk will share our enthusiasm for the project in bringing the golf club site back to an attractive and profitable use.”

Nearly five years ago, planning permission was given for a hotel, as well as 21 holiday lodges and 42 houses, plus a second 18-hole golf course at the large Whitekirk complex.

The company running Whitekirk, Golf Coast PLC, ran into financial difficulties and the business closed abruptly, with the planned development never completed.

We reported at the time that ‘guests were asked to leave and the power was turned off’.

A notice on the club’s Facebook page read: ‘Due to circumstances outwith our control, it is with regret that we have to inform you that the facilities will be closed with immediate effect for what we hope is a short period.’

However the East Lothian Courier states: ‘The new plans indicate that it is unlikely the golf course itself will reopen.’