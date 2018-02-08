Scottish FA CEO Andrew McKinlay named as new chief executive of Scottish Golf

Scottish Golf has appointed Andrew McKinlay, currently the chief operating officer and interim chief executive of the Scottish FA, as its new CEO.

The appointment of McKinlay, who starts the role in May, is seen as something of a coup for the organisation, which lost its head, Blane Dodds, last autumn to Tennis Scotland, amid concerns that the game in Scotland is currently experiencing a funding crisis.

Andrew McKinlay said: “I look forward to the hugely exciting challenge of leading Scottish Golf towards a prosperous future as the governing body for the largest registered participation sport in Scotland

“As a keen golfer, I know the many benefits of playing golf regardless of age, gender or ability. I realise a lot of hard work has been undertaken already to increase participation and accessibility to golf and, having attended December’s Future of Golf conference in Edinburgh, I believe the passion and collective will throughout the membership gives us a terrific foundation on which to build a bright future for our game.”

Eleanor Cannon, Scottish Golf chair, said: “On behalf of the board of Scottish Golf, I am thrilled to welcome Andrew as our new chief executive. Throughout the process his experience, enthusiasm and vision stood out from a hugely impressive field of candidates.

“We were particularly impressed by the range of responsibilities in football, especially in overseeing football’s equality and diversity strategy at all levels of the game. Increasing girls’ and women’s participation is a priority focus area for Scottish Golf and his expertise will be vital to our future growth strategy.

“Andrew is passionate about golf and his experience working in sport and business will be integral to taking Scottish Golf’s strategic plan forward. We look forward to welcoming Andrew to Scottish Golf in May.”

“Andrew has been appointed after a rigorous recruitment process which commenced last October and attracted a host of high-calibre applicants,” said Scottish Golf spokesman Ed Hodge.

McKinlay has been chief operating officer and interim chief executive of the Scottish FA for more than two years and prior to that was the organisation’s director of football governance and regulation. He has also had senior positions in banking.