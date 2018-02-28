Two more Ayrshire golf courses facing closure threat

Two golf courses operated by South Ayrshire Council are set to be closed down in a bid to save costs.

The news comes just a few months after an historic Ayrshire golf club closed, and amid a reported funding crisis for both local authorities nationally and for Scottish Golf.

Dalmilling Parkland GC is set to make way for an ‘urban park’ while nine-hole Maybole GC is set to close as the council, which needs to save £17 million, is spending more than £34 for each round played there

Alasdair Malcolm, secretary of Ayrshire Golf Association, said any closure would be “hugely detrimental”. He insisted: “The threatened closure of two of South Ayrshire’s eight municipal courses would be a huge blow to golf in the area.

“It would affect many of the member clubs of the association attached to the two courses, and indeed those clubs attached to the other six courses who would no doubt suffer a knock on affect from an increased number of players chasing tee times at peak periods.

“The Ayrshire Golf Association are deeply concerned about the impact that the proposed closures will have if they go ahead, no only on the many golfers who use both facilities but also the wider golfing community in Ayrshire.

“We are particularly concerned for those who utilise the other municipal courses, and are seeking to make the wider golfing community aware of the issue and seek support to reverse plans for these proposed closures.”

A petition has been created to save Dalmilling, which can be accessed here.

Ayr MSP John Scott added: “Dalmilling makes a valuable contribution to the provision of leisure services in South Ayrshire and its loss would be a very heavy blow”

In addition to Maybole and Dalmilling, South Ayrshire Council also operates the Belleisle and Seafield courses in Ayr, the trio of municipals at Troon Links – Darley, Lochgreen and Fullarton – and Girvan Golf Course.