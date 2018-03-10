CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen named as Wentworth Club director

Martin Gilbert, co-CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, has joined the board of directors at Wentworth Club as a non-executive director.

Gilbert takes up his role with immediate effect at a time when the club is investing in its facilities as part of its vision of becoming the world’s premier private golf and country club.

Wentworth Club will draw upon Gilbert’s 35 years of business experience, including co-founding Aberdeen Asset Management, that last year merged with Standard Life to form Standard Life Aberdeen. Gilbert has been a member at Wentworth Club since 1998.

Martin has strong credentials in the business of golf. Aberdeen Standard Investments, the investment management division of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, has a long tradition of supporting golf at all levels, including The Ryder Cup and title sponsorship of the Scottish Open on the European Tour’s Rolex Series and the co-sanctioned Ladies Scottish Open.

The company also has long-standing partnerships with leading Scottish professionals Colin Montgomerie, Paul Lawrie and Catriona Matthew among others as well as supporting youth and amateur areas of the game through the governing body, Scottish Golf.

Following the appointment, Wentworth Club chief executive Stephen Gibson said: “Our ambition is to transform Wentworth into the premier private golf and country club worldwide. We have made significant progress in recent years and are laying the foundations for future success. Hiring business leaders like Martin, with his global experience and industry knowledge, gives Wentworth a unique advantage. He knows the club inside out and will now play a more formal advisory role to ensure that we are best in class operationally and commercially.

“We are delighted that Martin has agreed to join our board and we look forward to benefiting from his experience and insights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gilbert said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my membership at Wentworth so clearly have a strong affection for the club. I have been particularly struck by the recent investments that are reinforcing the club’s commitment to be the best. I’ve watched as developments to the courses and country club have established Wentworth as one of the world’s finest golf clubs. I hope that my experience will help bring new business and commercial opportunities to Wentworth, which in turn will ensure the very best experience for the members.”