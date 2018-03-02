Happy 200th birthday to Scotscraig Golf Club

Last year, the world’s 13th oldest golf club turned 200. During the anniversary celebrations, the changes it made to its membership categories may have ensured the facility will be around for another 200 years

The world’s 13th oldest golf club has unveiled a far-reaching set of membership options that has propelled the 200-year-old institution into the forefront of the sport’s development. Scotscraig Golf Club, one of the most respected heritage clubs in Scotland, has revised its constitution to include a raft of new and innovative membership categories designed to encourage younger players and greater family participation.

Celebrating its 200th anniversary last year, Scotscraig Golf Club enjoyed a packed season of festivities during 2017 while also completing a comprehensive renovation project that reinstated many original features of the famous links and heathlands course. Despite a hectic calendar, Scotscraig Golf Club captain John Rankin said the new constitution and expanded membership categories represent one of the most significant changes ever made at the famous Fife club.

“This is the most extensive overhaul ever undertaken at Scotscraig Golf Club,” he said. “It provides more options for existing members and exciting opportunities to provide access for the next generation of golfers. It is proactive and forward-thinking, and provides a clear future for one of Scotland’s oldest clubs. The over-whelming support and backing from our members has been particularly encouraging and serves to illustrate the significance of the decision.”

As well as introducing a new ‘Pathway’ category for those looking to take up golf, the club has also announced three new classifications for those aged between 18 and 32 helping in the transition from youth golf to those playing in their 30s. More importantly, the club has granted free membership to the children and grandchildren of full members.

“The junior section up to the age of 17 years will be offered to any children or grandchildren of any full club member on a complimentary basis,” Rankin explained. “This means parents and grandparents can spend time with their children, introducing them to the great game of golf and the benefits of being part of a club at no additional cost. With the added benefit of no lower age limit, children of any age can play golf at Scotscraig for free until the age of 17. This is a bold and exciting move for the club.”

Scotscraig Golf Club was founded in 1817 and features a championship course in a traditional loop. The course has undergone extensive development which has returned all the green-side and fairway bunkers to their original size and removed and controlled extensive areas of gorse.

Additional changes to the fourth, 12th and 16th holes have collectively resulted in one of the most important development projects ever in the club’s 200-year history. Now to complement the on-course improvements, the club has made constitutional reforms that have provided more member options and new membership benefits to encourage even greater family participation.

Commenting on the changes, Scotscraig’s general manager, Derek McKenzie, said the changes were part of a long-term strategy. “This has been an amazing time to get involved in one of Scotland’s oldest clubs and a championship course laid out under the watchful eye of Old Tom Morris and James Braid,” said McKenzie, who took up the post last April. “Last year’s celebrations and open events have helped us double the number of new members we would normally welcome during a season. Now, with a new constitution and membership options, we hope to attract the next generation of golfers to Scotscraig.”

Scotscraig is a six-time former Open qualifier venue located 30 minutes from Carnoustie; where the Open Championship will be held in 2018, and 15 minutes from St Andrews where the British Seniors will be staged. Scotscraig will host the British Seniors Open qualifying this year.