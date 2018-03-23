‘International Ladies Golf Tournament’ to take place this September

The first of its kind, open to all amateur club handicap lady golfers all over the world, the International Ladies Golf Tournament (ILGT), will held in Perth and Kinross, home of the 2019 Solheim Cup, this September.

Taking in five and half rounds of golf over a week period, the ladies will be playing Gleneagles (PGA and Queens courses), Blairgowrie (Wee and Rosemount courses), Murrayshall and Crieff. By offering the diverse range of golf available in this region, organisers are able to show the best in an area not typically known to bring in as much golf traffic as the named links courses of Scotland.

Yet Perthshire is a good area for the ladies, often the women are not so keen to play links golf, yet with the ILGT they can still participate and have fun on some of the best Scotland can offer.

In-country team competitions will take place over one and half rounds of golf, with the other four games being individual Stablefords to determine the overall winner.

Team competitions will be fun; organisers anticipate five teams of 12 players representing ladies from all over the world – so far 16 in-country golf tour operators are selling this unique event direct to their clients.

“It would be great to get five teams of 12 from five different countries,” said Sarah Forrest of Golf Guru Group, “but we can easily make up alliance teams of more than one country to enable us to continue with these fun days, which are important for the ladies participating.”

Accommodation is on offer at three locations and all logistics have been taken care of from the moment the ladies touch down in Edinburgh or Glasgow airports, “coupled with the food offerings this makes a great trip for lady golfers to get involved in,” she added.

Sarah’s background has been entrenched in ladies’ golf in the UK for nearly 10 years, initially as the owner of Red Tee Breaks, quickly becoming the specialist in her chosen field of female golf. Under Golf Guru Group (GGG) the she has taken it one stage further by offering more reasons for the ladies to get involved; GGG also runs events for other clients and offer media outlets for golf travel writing and equipment reviews, often focussing on women’s golf.

“The ILGT is a way we can encourage the ladies to not only get involved, meet lots of like minded ladies from all over the world but to experience the same courses the Solheim Cup professional ladies will be playing one year later,” continued Sarah.

“Visit Scotland are behind our endeavours as are Perth and Kinross Council where the Provost, who is actually a member of Blairgowrie, will be present at the opening address after a fun nine holes on the Wee Course at Blairgowrie.”

Interested in hearing more? Contact sarah@golfgurugroup.com