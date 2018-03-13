Ridgeway Furniture has just become the UK’s largest manufacturer of wooden lockers (after 30 years)

A company that manufactures lockers for golf and fitness clubs, spas and the corporate market has unveiled a major expansion which arguably places it as the market leader for the British industry.

Ridgeway Furniture, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and has manufactured lockers for golf clubs including Royal Birkdale, Woburn, Royal Liverpool, Royal Porthcawl and Gleneagles throughout its history, has announced two moves in a bid to achieve brand leadership in golf clubs.

Firstly, it has appointed the founder of Craftsman Quality Lockers, John Gibbs, arguably Britain’s foremost expert on golf club changing rooms and the man responsible for many of the lockers that have been installed into Britain’s most prestigious golf clubs in the last few years, as its new chair.

Secondly, Ridgeway Furniture has invested more than £500,000 in a new factory that has increased its capacity by over 50 per cent. The facility, at more than 18,000 square feet, means the company is now the UK’s largest dedicated manufacturer of wooden lockers.

“Over the years Ridgeway Furniture has manufactured tens of thousands of lockers that have been installed in golf and health clubs across the UK and abroad,” said Gibbs. “We decided that, to mark our 30th anniversary, it’s time to go to the next level.

“This latest investment will dramatically improve our ability to continue to meet future customers’ requirements and expectations.”

He added that the company can even offer a service to golf clubs that will mean a new changing room will effectively pay for itself from members’ rentals.

“We can help produce a survey for any golf club’s members by providing sample lockers and a suggested letter for circulating to them, complete with a commitment form,” he said.

“Where there is a desire for a financing scheme where members rent the lockers on an annual basis, we invariably can provide a finance scheme where no capital outlay is required.

“We are also proud to show potential clients locker rooms that Ridgeway Furniture manufactured and installed years ago, that still look great. By carefully designing each project, using two and three-dimensional drawings, Ridgeway removes the uncertainty and anxiety involved in an investment that will be with you for many years.

“Plus, the primary strength of UK-based locker manufacturers is that they control all aspects of the sales, design and production process. This enables them to react faster and be more flexible. This can be very important when building programmes get behind or ahead of schedule.”