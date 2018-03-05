St Andrews Links Trust appoints NBC as ‘official media partner’

The body that manages seven golf courses at St Andrews, including the world famous Old Course, has appointed one of the world’s biggest media organisations as its ‘official media partner’.

Few golf operating groups even have an official media partner, but St Andrews Links Trust, the largest public golf complex in Europe, will be working with NBC Sports Group as part of a long-term partnership that will designate Golf Channel for the role.

With this partnership, NBC Sports will lead development of new event, programming and content opportunities for St Andrews Links, said a spokesman.

“Over the past few years we have worked closely with NBC Sports Group, building a trusted relationship and witnessing first-hand the quality and commitment they have to delivering multi-channel content that engages with viewers,” said Euan Loudon, chief executive of St Andrews Links.

“This exciting new partnership will give St Andrews an unprecedented platform with one of the world’s most prestigious media companies to reach and inspire a truly international audience. And through our partnership we will aspire to create exciting, innovative content that showcases the unparalleled history and unique relationship between golf and St Andrews, enabling more people than ever before to feel connected to the ‘Home of Golf’.”

“It’s an honour to partner with St Andrews Links and help showcase their story to a worldwide audience, which cherishes the history of the game and its home in St Andrews,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports.

“The ‘Official Partner of St Andrews’ model will further expand the unique opportunities Golf Channel can offer brands that want to be associated with the prestigious history of St Andrews, as well as its place as a modern golf destination that is revered for its pure golf experience.”

The structure of the model, which will be managed by NBC Sports’ Sponsorship and St Andrews Links Commercial teams, will provide brands with the opportunity to become official partners with both St Andrews Links and Golf Channel. St Andrews Links has a long-established partnership programme with a limited number of renowned organisations, including global partner Allianz, Callaway, Rolex, Toro and TSI Groove and Sports, all industry leaders in their respective fields.

Golf Channel was co-founded by Arnold Palmer in 1995 and is available to nearly 500 million viewers in 78 countries and nine languages around the world.