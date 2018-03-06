Stephen Nicholson to contribute for The Golf Business

The general manager of Oxford Golf Club and the man who featured on an iconic cover of The Golf Business, Stephen Nicholson, is to contribute for the leading golf industry publication.

Stephen will pen a semi-regular column offering advice to his peers on areas of golf club management that he has direct expertise – particularly when it comes to marketing a venue.

Stephen, 31, is one of a growing breed of younger golf club managers at prestigious golf clubs, having already had a career that makes him invaluable to the industry.

He has two degrees in golf management from the University of Central Lancashire and a national diploma in golf studies from Myerscough College, and has been the group golf marketing manager for QHotels, the largest golf resort operator in the UK. He has also worked as the digital marketing manager for a major golf clothing brand and as a business development manager for a leading marketing agency, and set up and, for nearly four years, ran, a successful golfing magazine that more than 20,000 people subscribed to.

Stephen featured on the front cover of the November 2017 issue of The Golf Business – a cover that the magazine probably received more positive feedback for than any other that we’ve done. In the profile of him we looked at some of the marketing initiatives he has brought to Oxford GC – including, for example, the club’s partnership with the Oxford City Stars ice hockey team, which has seen it advertise on their premises, and a ‘nine holes and a pint for £12’ summer promotion which proved to be very popular.

“I’m delighted to be contributing to The Golf Business,” he said.

“The intention is that my articles will lay out a basic guide for golf clubs to follow in terms of getting their marketing on track without breaking the bank. I’ll be going through steps including planning posts on Facebook and generating content.

“Marketing isn’t difficult but it can be daunting for many in the industry. When clubs get it right, the sky’s the limit on what they can achieve.”