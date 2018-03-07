The PGA pro: A round up

An England cricketer who has added 30 yards to his game following a session with a professional, a journey from the military to golf pro and a teaching professional who now develops a ‘road map’ for new members at his club to provide a smooth transition into life at the venue. Here are some of the best PGA stories of the last few weeks

England cricket star Stuart Broad has added 30 yards to his game following a custom-fitting session at The Belfry’s PGA Golf Academy.

Broad paid a visit to The Belfry’s PGA Golf Academy recently to be fitted for a brand new TaylorMade M2 driver. Fitted by The Belfry’s custom fit technician Neil Wain, the 6’5” fast bowler was measured for a new Project X HZRDUS Black shaft that will deliver greater distance.

“I really enjoyed my custom-fitting at The Belfry and it was amazing to see the immediate impact even just the correct shaft has on your game,” said Broad, an 11-handicapper who is an ambassador for The Belfry Hotel & Resort. “It will massively help my golf game and I might even beat Jimmy Anderson now!”

Meanwhile, Neil Wain, who handled Broad’s custom-fit session, said: “Being left-handed and well over six feet tall, Stuart is perhaps the perfect example of why golfers should be fitted for a set of golf clubs that are tailored exactly to their swing characteristics. With some changes, particularly to the shaft, we saw Stuart clearing 300 yards off the tee, which is a fantastic result and one that will hopefully help bring his handicap down further.”

Broad was fitted at The Belfry’s PGA Golf Academy, a centre of golfing excellence offering outstanding custom-fitting facilities, including the brand new Trackman 4 Launch Monitor.

From the army to golf professional

Teaching golf to a group of youngsters may be a daunting prospect for some – but Aldwark Manor’s new head of golf, Tony Moore, has been in much more stressful situations, having spent 10 years in the Parachute Regiment.

Moore, 43, joined the Army straight from school in 1990 and his tours of duty included spells in the Falklands, Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Rwanda, the first Gulf War and Sierra Leone. Always a keen golfer, when he left the Army in 2000 he and his father opened a golf shop in Murcia, Spain, before he moved on to a post as an assistant professional at Royal Golf de Campoamar.

In 2007 he undertook his first UK position in golf, as a PGA professional at Ufford Park Golf Club, in Suffolk, where he remained until 2014, when he joined Oulton Hall, in Leeds as golf operations manager.

Two years later he moved to Topgolf, in Watford, as retail manager for the site’s American Golf store, before he was lured back to Yorkshire to take up his new role at Aldwark Manor, in York.

And the level-one football coach and fitness instructor believes the experience he gained during his time with 2 Para has stood him in good stead during his second career as a PGA professional.

He said: “The skills I learned while in the British Army, such as planning, team-work, adaptability and determination, are things I have always strived for, along with excellence and attention to detail. And I believe I’ve carried them forward and utilised them in my second career.

“I was thrilled to be appointed head of golf at Aldwark Manor. It’s a great venue in a wonderful part of the country and I’m looking forward to working with the local community to increase participation, particularly in the junior and disability sectors.”

Aldwark Manor’s general manager, Stewart Woodeson, added: “Tony is personable, enthusiastic and dedicated. What’s more, his experience as a corporal in the Paras will be useful when it comes to keeping us all in order!”

PGA pro provides extra member benefit

Experienced PGA golf professional James Jewell has taken on a new role at Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel in Buckinghamshire as the venue looks to provide extra member benefit.

Jewell, 32, had spent four years at Stoke Park working as a teaching professional, including a role as senior coach to a successful scholarship programme. However, he has now moved to a position in the golf membership department and will be looking to develop a ‘road map’ for new members to provide a smooth transition into life within the club.

In his position as a club professional, Jewell – who has also worked at Royal Winchester GC, and at David Leadbetter Academies in Spain, Austria and the USA – had identified a few areas where he felt new members could be helped more to integrate. So, in an unusual step, he moved away from teaching to an office-based role with a specific remit to assist new members.

He said: “I accept the move may raise a few eyebrows but I feel I can bring a lot to this role and it’s one I’ve effectively pushed for. I’m a golfer; new members are either golfers or want to be golfers; so I know what they want and am now in a place where I can help provide it for them.

“I’m a competitive individual so I enjoy challenges and I’m really looking forward to taking on a role which, to many, may seem out of my comfort zone. But I’m confident I can take the change in my stride.

“I’m most excited, though, about creating a bespoke induction process, which will ensure new members become quickly and easily integrated in to Stoke Park club life. Stoke Park has such a wide and varied facility and, with the ongoing developments, there is so much to become involved in – so it’s a really exciting time to become a member. And I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Director of golf Stuart Collier admitted he was sorry to lose Jewell from his teaching team, but was full of admiration for the way the University of Birmingham graduate had identified an area where he felt he could help both members and the golf club.

“James has been a valued member of our coaching team for four years and his work with the club’s juniors has been exceptional,” explained Collier.

“I admit I was surprised by his decision to switch roles, but, when he explained why and how he thought he could continue to make a difference, but in a different capacity, I had to take my hat off to him. I believe his assistance and innovation will be appreciated by the membership.”

Stoke Park’s academy, in which Jewell had been particularly active, offers a wide range of coaching programmes for juniors throughout the year. The Stoke Park Stars scheme provides a structure and progressive schedule for children aged six to 14, covering all aspects of the game from technique to rules and etiquette.

Classes are divided into age and ability groups, running through term-time in eight-week sessions, three times a year. Easter, summer and half-term camps are also available where golf joins forces with tennis. These combined camps offer a great learning environment where two sports can be enjoyed in one day. Children do not need to be members or have their own equipment to take part, as this can be provided.

The Golf College wins PGA accolade

The PGA (South) recently presented its ‘Coach of the Year’ award to the coaching team of The Golf College in West Sussex.

This is the first time that this award has been presented to a coaching team and recognises the quality of coaching provided by the team to the Golf College students in preparing them for a career in the golf industry.

Sam Smith of the PGA (South), making the award, said: “The Golf College team are doing an outstanding job in preparing its students for a career in golf with a high proportion of them becoming PGA professionals.”

He also mentioned that two past students of the college are currently playing golf on the European Tours.

The Golf College provides a BTEC education based at Lindfield Golf Club and a foundation degree course based at East Sussex National Golf Club, alongside which the students receive top level coaching in all aspects of the game in order to improve their playing abilities.

The Golf College was founded in 2004 by Paul Lyons and Denis Pugh. Since its inception The Golf College has educated some 260 students – more than 50 have gone on to become PGA professionals.