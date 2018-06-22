Eagle launches clocks for golf clubs

Eagle is pleased to offer a range of large, round-faced clubhouse clocks that will make a practical and attractive addition to any clubhouse.

Not only are the clocks manufactured from fiberglass with a 2mm unbreakable front lens, they can also be personalised to meet your particular needs. The faces of the clocks can be designed to include a club logo or the name of the golf club.

The clock should be part of your brand collateral. Eagle is also able to add a special memorial or centenary mark. You can also select either Roman numerals or analogue numbers for inclusion.

Eagle offers a choice of three sizes of clocks so that you can select one that is appropriate to the design of the building where it will be situated. At one end of the range there is the 700mm model, or alternatively there are the larger 920mm or 1100mm ones.

Illuminated versions of all three models can be supplied to aid visibility if this requirement is desired. You can also upgrade your clock to mains power or solar power if you wish.