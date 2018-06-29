England Golf CEO Nick Pink to contribute for The Golf Business

The chief executive of England Golf, Nick Pink, has agreed to provide regular editorial contributions to The Golf Business.

Pink, 41, who previously held senior roles at the International Cricket Council, UK Sport and the Commonwealth Secretariat, has been head of the governing body for amateur golf in England since 2016.

During that time it has delivered a number of successful programmes aimed at boosting golf participation, including Get into golf, Golf Express and Girls Golf Rocks.

In just the last few weeks England Golf announced it will work with the European Tour to ensure GolfSixes can be delivered to golf club members, Women on Par was launched to get more women playing golf and the organisation brought out a guide to help golf clubs improve their customer service.

Pink joins the likes of Robert Maxfield, CEO of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), Keith Pelley, CEO of the European Tourand Steve Mona, CEO of World Golf Foundation (WGF), who also regularly provide perspective to the magazine.

“I’ll be showcasing the good work that we have been carrying out with English golf clubs to bring about growth,” he said.

“The environment, increasing the numbers of women and juniors playing golf, the health benefits of the game, the advantages of non-18 hole golf formats – there will be no end of topics to discuss.”

The Golf Business is posted to more than 97 per cent of golf clubs in the United Kingdom and has a large social media following. The magazine profiles at least one golf club manager, one PGA professional and one golf course manager in every issue.

“The Golf Business is thrilled that Nick Pink has agreed to provide editorial,” said editor Alistair Dunsmuir.

“England Golf has been at the forefront of initiatives to increase participation in the game and has been achieving remarkable results. Hopefully this column will help provide more golf clubs with the information they need to move forward.”