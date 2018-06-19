Hotel group looking to partner with golf clubs

The UK’s leading independent hotel management company, RBH, has announced it is willing to partner with golf clubs in a bid to offer more packages to pay-and-play visitors.

RBH, which itself runs nine QHotels golf resorts, features more than 75 hotel brands including Crowne Plaza, IBIS Styles, Mercure, Doubletree by Hilton, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Ramada Encore.

Many of its hotels are located in city centres adjacent to popular golfing regions and RBH is, consequently, launching a series of ‘City Golf Getaways’ packages.

The first of these packages will feature Aberdeen Altens Hotel, which has partnered with three nearby golf clubs: Royal Aberdeen, Trump International Golf Links and Murcar, to offer a ‘stay and play’deal. The four-star Imperial Hotel, Blackpool, is also set to work with clubs on ‘England’s Golf Coast’and the three-star Holiday Inn Express in Antrim, Northern Ireland is set to work with the host venue for the 2019 Open Championship, Royal Portrush.

RBH’s group director of golf and spa sales, Alan Foley, explained: “With nine exceptional golf resort locations, we are fully cognisant of what golfers look for when choosing a hotel – and this enables us to extend our golf offering to RBH’s non-resort hotels, many of which are located in city centres with easy access to golfing hotbeds, enabling golfers to mix their sport with a city break.

“It is organic growth for us and will be a big boon for golfers and a potential money-spinner for golf clubs near those hotels.”

RBH is the new brand name for Redefine|BDL Hotels, which was handed the management of nine championship and tournament golf courses across the UK by Aprirose last year, following its acquisition of QHotels for about £525 million. The four-star QHotels brand has retain its individual identity despite the changes.

Any golf clubs or tour operators interested in participating in RBH’s City Golf Getaways should contact Alan Foley at alan.foley@redefinebdl.com.