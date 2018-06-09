Houses with golfing views are worth 9.5% more

Homes within golf resorts are, on average, worth much more than equivalent properties outside resorts, a new study has revealed.

They’re worth 19 per cent more and the most valued properties within golf resorts are those with golf course views, which benefit from a 9.5 per cent price premium compared to properties without course views.

The international study was conducted by European Tour Properties, a global network of 27 world class golf resorts and courses, with results based on a sample of nine golf resorts and the completed sale transactions of 500 plots, villas, townhouses and apartments during 2017.

Sandra Ruttle, real estate consultant at European Tour Properties, said: “From the perspectives of both developers and property buyers, being able to evaluate golf property prices and show their resilience is important in making informed investment decisions, which is why we undertook this study.

“The resorts surveyed include some of the best-known and most successful case studies of international golf resort developments, so the findings are relevant in terms of what they tell us about the market today. And it is clear that properties on golf resorts, especially those with views over the golf course, generate price premiums.”

Asked what proportion of the 19 per cent golf resort premium was attributable specifically to a tournament quality golf course versus leisure amenities, the resorts estimated more than half of the additional value (54 per cent) was attributable to golf, with 46 per cent attributable to leisure.

The study also confirmed that the majority of buyers of golf resort properties are not golfers. In fact, more than two-thirds of homeowners (67 per cent) are non-golfers.

Overall, buyers of properties at golf resorts tend to be international rather than local or national, with 84 per cent of purchases made by overseas buyers.

Sandra Ruttle continued: “With urbanisation growing, owning a property on a prestigious golf resort is a much sought after investment which carries a premium reflecting the service, security and integration with other on-site leisure facilities – all key assets in the minds of international buyers.

“The vast majority of venues within the network are located close to an airport, which increases the appeal of the locations for both property owners and people on holiday. Many are situated within established golf destinations and this, coupled with hotel and extended range of leisure facilities, makes buying a property at a European Tour Properties member venue a very attractive proposition.”