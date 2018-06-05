In their own words: Robert Maxfield

Writing exclusively for The Golf Business, the chief executive of the Professional Golfers’ Association explains why PGA members play such a pivotal role in the health of a golf club

PGA Members play an integral role in helping to develop and grow the game of golf across the world.

Whether it is coaching the world’s best players, managing golf facilities or encouraging the next generation of young golfers, our 8,000 Members play a vital role in the management and development of the game.

The founding fathers of The PGA, JH Taylor, James Braid and Harry Vardon, were the most respected professionals in the world of golf and today the same can be said for our Members.

In the early days, PGA Members supported each other and as numbers increased, staff were employed to support them and further the Association’s influence.

I became The PGA’s chief executive just over a year ago and we have defined our vision as ‘to improve the personal and professional lives of our Members’. I see the key focus of the Association is to support our Members who in turn support and provide leadership to the golf industry.

PGA Professionals remain key to the development of the game and fulfil a wide variety of roles in more than 80 different countries around the world.

They have progressed through our education programme, which is widely regarded as one of the finest in sport. It prepares students with the skills and expertise to operate in all areas of the golf industry.

I was honoured to attend our recent graduation ceremony at the University of Birmingham where 177 people were welcomed into PGA Membership.

Those graduates will now move into as many as 50 different job opportunities; many will go into coaching, others will take up management positions, while others go down specialist avenues, such as marketing, retailing or custom fitting.

However, their training and education does not stop there. An extensive personal development programme helps PGA Professionals continue their learning and prepares them to meet the challenges of the golf industry moving forward.

As well as working closely with golfing bodies and building long-lasting relationships with other organisations, which includes leading and supporting positive campaigns around golf, The PGA very much operates at a regional level too.

We have created a new role for regional managers who are deployed throughout Great Britain and Ireland. They are the primary points of contact for all PGA Members and are a vital cog in the Association’s system. Regional managers are responsible for supporting PGA Professionals and golf clubs in all aspects of their relationships.

We have also expanded our team of business relationship officers to seven. They offer a free service for golf clubs to influence their day-to-day performance and help identify the ideal PGA Professional.

With the golf season now in full swing, why not contact a member of The PGA team to see how their highly skilled, educated and knowledgeable Members can benefit your club this summer. Visit www.pga.info