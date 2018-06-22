More than 900 golf clubs took part in Women’s Golf Day

More than 900 golf clubs spanning 58 countries took part in Women’s Golf Day 2018 – a celebration of women’s and girls’ golf – in early June.

Women’s Golf Day is a global golf initiative launched in 2016 to introduce women of all ages to the game and eight new countries were involved this year: Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Turkey, Mauritius, Egypt, Uganda, Guadeloupe and Montenegro.

Events across the globe teed off in Sydney, Australia, finishing over 24 hours later, and almost a full turn of the globe away, in Hawaii, with golfing communities being strengthened and created all along the way.

Elisa Gaudet, founder of Women’s Golf Day, was astounded by the impact of the day and the support shown across the world: “I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved with Women’s Golf Day. The positivity and enthusiasm shown by the golfing community across the world just blew me away. The pictures of smiling faces at events in Uganda, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and so many others could so easily have been the faces I saw at the events I attended in the US. The game of golf has transcended national borders and the incredible women involved in the game across the globe showed the world how much we all have in common.”

Lauren Thompson from Golf Channel played a prominent part in promoting the day’s events, hosting Morning Drive’s programme dedicated to Women’s Golf Day and those people in the industry making an impact on women. They even included live coverage from events in Dubai and Pinehurst, leading Lauren to comment, “Women’s Golf Day is so fun, I cannot believe it has been three years in the running and we always talk about growing the game and how much we need to get more females out there on the golf course and then someone went and did something about it.”

Natalie Goodall, assistant teaching professional at The Els Club Dubai, added: “This has really helped bring awareness around the region, not just in Dubai but in Abu Dhabi and also in the Saudi regions. It’s becoming really big and it’s so good to see.”

“There’s nothing like this in any other sport,“ concluded Elisa. “The communities that we’ve tapped into are truly amazing and to be part of growing and strengthening their bonds is such a privilege. This year, more than any has made me realise the importance of providing a platform for a celebration of all the ways golf brings women closer together and I now can’t wait to reach even more of the world’s women and girls in 2019.”