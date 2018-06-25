Plan to convert golf course into giant housing estate set to be approved

An investment company has submitted a planning application to Bolton Council to convert a golf course into a housing estate.

A number of golf courses have been converted into housing estates in recent years, as the offers from developers have proven to be too tempting. For example, Broke Hill Golf Club in Kent closed down at the end of 2017 for this reason, Plough Hill Golf Centre in Warwickshire last year announced it would close and this year Reading Golf Club unveiled plans to convert its golf course into a housing estate.

However, these proposals are often controversial as many local residents are opposed to building on green spaces, and several golfers do not want to see their facilities taken away.

Now Peel Investments has submitted an outline application for up to 300 homes at the site of the nine-hole Horwich Golf Club, which will go before Bolton’s planning committee with a recommendation for approval, according to North West Place.

In March the council approved Peel’s plans for a Ryder Cup-standard golf course resort and conference centre at Hulton Park.

According to The Bolton News: ‘The proposals have sparked fury from local residents and councillors since the multi-billion pound developer first unveiled its vision for the site last year.’

Local councillor Richard Sylvester said: “Opposition to these plans is growing every day and I will be behind my residents 100 per cent objecting to these plans. It is complete sacrilege for such a beautiful part of Horwich to be destroyed and bulldozed over.”

The development would comprise a mixture of two, three, four, and five-bedroom mews, semi-detached, and detached homes.

In the planning application, the developer states: “The proposed development offers the opportunity to deliver new market and affordable housing, high quality open space and landscaping as well as biodiversity benefits to help the local planning authority in meeting its housing requirements in a sustainable manner.

“The benefits of the proposed development, in particular in terms of housing delivery, should be given very significant weight. The proposal would represent a logical extension of the existing town in a sustainable location, without significant harm to the landscape, the capacity of the local highways network, or any other technical matter.”