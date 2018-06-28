Police issue a warning to golf clubs about tee time booking scam

Merseyside Police has written to a number of golf club managers and secretaries warning that fraudsters are using compromised credit cards to book tee times.

The police have added that it is very likely the scams are occurring outside Merseyside as well.

The fraud works by criminals illegally booking several tee time slots using compromised credit cards. They then cancel all the slots and ask for a refund – which is paid onto a different debit card.

It is likely that the credit card company will decline these payments, meaning the golf clubs potentially foot the bill – effectively paying criminals green fees to not use their courses.

The letter, from Graeme Towndrow at the economic crime team at Merseyside Police, states:

‘I write to you to make you aware that a number of golf clubs in the Merseyside area have been targeted by fraudsters.

‘The fraud is simple. Fraudsters are using compromised credit cards to purchase tee times. They pay upfront and book a number of slots. The following day they cancel the times and ask for a refund. On this occasion they provide their debit card details, so the funds go to them. When the genuine credit card holder identifies the activity, they will report this and the transaction will be blocked. This potentially leaves the golf club at a loss. To prevent this, please only make refunds to the card used to pay.

‘I am confident this crime is occurring beyond the borders of Merseyside. I would ask that you share this detail with other golf club secretaries.

‘We are currently working to identify the offenders.’

Graeme can be emailed on 3905@merseyside.pnn.police.uk and any golf club that has been a victim of this crime is asked to complete a crime report, which can be found at www.actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud

The original tweet has had more than 200 retweets, with several people replying, tagging their local golf club to make it aware.