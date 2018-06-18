Spectacular new restaurant signals major changes for Irish golf club

Ireland’s newest five-star golf resort, Adare Manor, has officially opened the Carriage House, offering a resort-dining destination.

This is the latest golf club to complete a major investment project, following the likes of Carnoustie and Wentworth.

The Adare Mamor restaurant is complete with a glamorous cocktail bar and lounge, spacious glazed terrace, cigar lounge and private dining chamber.

Paul Heery, general manager of Adare Manor, said: “Our great team have enjoyed putting the finishing touches to this wonderful addition to the resort with every detail complementing the views of the surrounding landscape of the Adare Manor estate and newly reopened golf course. We want all our guests to enjoy a comfortable, relaxing, yet luxurious dining experience.

“Since we reopened Adare Manor late last year, we have received huge local support, and we have welcomed guests from Adare, throughout Ireland and internationally. With the opening of The Carriage House, we look forward to now offering a new guest experience.”

The Carriage House rounds-off Adare Manor’s two-year reconstruction commissioned by the owners the McManus family, which saw the unveiling of ‘The Golf Course at Adare Manor’ in April. Presenting a layout to rival the finest in the world, the Fazio Design and Adare Manor teams have established a 7,509-yard championship golf course created to the most exacting of standards.

The Golf Course at Adare Manor was reopened in April by four world-renowned Irish golfing stars, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, Paul McGinley and Shane Lowry. The course was completely redesigned, remodelled and rebuilt by a team led by leading golf course architect Tom Fazio. Over a two-year reconstruction period, the Fazio Design and Adare Manor team created a 7,509-yard championship golf course.

Colm Hannon, chief executive officer of Adare Manor, said: “What Tom Fazio and his team have designed here over the last two years has been outstanding. The Golf Course at Adare Manor is unique and our intention is that it becomes recognised as one of the world’s finest.”

The course is the first in Europe to feature greens of super fine bentgrass. Pure Distinction was chosen for its USGA putting surfaces while A4 bentgrass was chosen for all approach surfaces. The course is also one of only three in the UK and Ireland where all 18 greens incorporate the SubAir Aeration System, used to remove moisture through vacuum pumps, guaranteeing firm play each day.

During the construction phase, 220,000 tonnes of sand were used throughout the property, combining with 77,000 linear metres of gravel trenches and perforated pipes to allow for free-draining even in the worst weather conditions.