Stunning lodge for golf clubs launched

A major manufacturer of holiday homes in the UK has launched a lodge designed for golf clubs to sell or rent out. The stunning building is LABC approved and a return on investment can be achieved in less than three years

Tingdene, one of the UK’s biggest manufacturers of park homes and holiday lodges, has launched a modular home to suit golf clubs’ needs.

The growth of lodges and holiday homes overlooking, or in close proximity to, golf courses has been one of the industry’s biggest trends in the last few years, with several golf clubs installing them due to the large returns of investment from either selling them or letting them out.

Tingdene, a Northamptonshire-based building supplier that has also built social housing, schools, hotels and student accommodation in the last 50 years, has been monitoring the trend and has launched ‘The Loft’, a two-storey cedar-clad lodge supplied under THL Modular branding that looks attractive against a golf course backdrop.

Crucially, it is both LABC approved and built to UK building regulation standards, meaning golf clubs will find it easier to secure planning permission – an issue that some have faced when pursuing this additional revenue stream.

The LABC approval also means golf clubs can be assured of the construction quality – a concern that some clubs have raised about lodges in the past.

“The Loft is a modular constructed superstructure featuring a light gauge galvanised steel frame inclusive of internal walls and roof trusses,” said Craig Sansom, senior business development manager of Tingdene.

“The Loft is a truly stunning home which oozes luxury appeal from the exterior Brise-Soleil roof feature to the bi-foldingdoors and Juliet balcony. The interior boasts contemporary design and furnishings complete with spiral staircase and is inspired by Manhattan loft apartments.”

Each standard home features 89 metres squared of useable floor space, including two en-suite bathrooms – but golf clubs can tailor the buildings to suit their own requirements. For example, each building can feature two or three bedrooms, or can be used as a two to four bedroom hotel pod, or even as a clubhouse or café.

It is thought having two to three bedrooms will mean golf clubs can use each lodge to appeal to both families and small golfing groups.

With the growing number of weddings being booked at golf clubs, Tingdene can supply The Loft as a modular bridal suite to help golf clubs enhance their wedding offerings.

In the last few weeks we reported on Cottingham Parks Golf and Leisure Club and Bawtry Golf Club in Yorkshire, which are both hoping to build several homes to boost revenue streams, that golfers would prefer to pick the UK for a holiday ahead of any other destination in the world, and that half of all couples would happily marry at a golf course.

“The home is factory built, including full kitchen fit out, delivered to site and craned into place. It arrives in two parts meaning that siting takes just one week from the arrival of the home to completion. This lack of disruption on site is also a huge benefit to a golf club,” added Sansom. “This is a perfect investment for those keen to diversity revenue streams, make use of land and jump on to the staycation trend.”

For more information about The Loft, visit www.tingdene.co.uk/theloft.

Tingdene is also welcoming representatives of any UK golf club to view The Loft in Northamptonshire and meet the team. Email Craig Sansom at theloft@tingdene.co.uk or tel: 01933 230 130